$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,089 shares of company stock worth $2,647,422. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.