$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veritex by 135.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.00. 305,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,791. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

