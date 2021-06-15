$0.72 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.59. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $68,958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 206,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 4,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

