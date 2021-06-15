0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.29 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $31.29 million and $360,706.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

