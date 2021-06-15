$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $995.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,011 shares of company stock worth $9,611,829 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 2,512,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

