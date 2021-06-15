$1.36 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.88. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,345,079. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $264.56. 20,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 456.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.99. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

