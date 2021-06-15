$1.38 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. electroCore reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. 266,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,215. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

