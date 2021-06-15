$1.48 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,745. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

