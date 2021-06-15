$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. 700,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,318. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

