10,000 Shares in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Purchased by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMF. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock remained flat at $$7.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

