11,045 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

