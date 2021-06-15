$112.71 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post $112.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Alteryx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. 945,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.