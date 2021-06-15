$122.38 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $122.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $119.76 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $499.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $511.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $499.71 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $502.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $660.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

