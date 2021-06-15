12,744 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

