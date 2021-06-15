13,224 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

