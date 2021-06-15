136,935 Shares in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEG. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 328,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.28. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

