14,399 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

