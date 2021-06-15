$151.52 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $151.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $155.60 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $566.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 3,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,723. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $418.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,841 shares of company stock worth $7,548,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

