15,400 Shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.