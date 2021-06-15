1,801 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $532.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.50. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

