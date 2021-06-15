19,317 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,695,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

