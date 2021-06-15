1,978 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,273.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $19,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

