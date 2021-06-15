23,587 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. eBay comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.74. 172,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

