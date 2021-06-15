$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $26.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 31,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,016. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.