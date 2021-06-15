$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $26.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 31,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,016. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

