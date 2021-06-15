$294.34 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $294.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.58 million and the highest is $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

