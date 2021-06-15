3,012 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

