360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.25, but opened at $43.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 23,989 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

