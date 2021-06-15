3,692 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

