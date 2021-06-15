$4.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

AMGN stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.85. 2,505,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

