$415.98 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $415.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

