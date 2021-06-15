43,619 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.