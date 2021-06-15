468 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.87. The stock had a trading volume of 101,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $425.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.