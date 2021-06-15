50,195 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

ABCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.57.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

