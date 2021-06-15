606,044 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 606,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,326,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 438,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,539,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

