62,377 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period.

TCHP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,620. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

