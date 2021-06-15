6,683 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

D traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

