$681.53 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $681.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.70 million and the lowest is $586.90 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 757,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 71,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

