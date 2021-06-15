$703.13 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $703.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.62 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $3,860,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.