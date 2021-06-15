740 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

