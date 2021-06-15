$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $77.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.16 million and the highest is $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $70.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGII. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Digi International stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

