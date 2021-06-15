$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report sales of $81.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,842 shares of company stock worth $179,124 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.