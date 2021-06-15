$812.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report sales of $812.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $815.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $581.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. 7,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

