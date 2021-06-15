87,900 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $119,550,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

