8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $657,507.56

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $657,507.56 and approximately $699,827.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001847 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.