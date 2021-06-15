93,750 Shares in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Angion Biomedica comprises approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of ANGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

