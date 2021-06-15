Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 20,690 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.42% of Armstrong Flooring worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AFI stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

In related news, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

