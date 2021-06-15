Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 69,236 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of Airgain worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.