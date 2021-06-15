Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $601.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

