Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

