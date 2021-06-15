Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 283.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 30.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,687 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

